Previous
Next
the kiss with strings attached - abstract 6 by rensala
217 / 365

the kiss with strings attached - abstract 6

This abstract is based on Cornelia Parker’s ‘The Distance’ at Tate Modern shot back in May at Tate Britain - and which is of course inspired by Rodin’s The Kiss - one of my very favourites.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise