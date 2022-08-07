Previous
on top of the world - abstract 7 by rensala
218 / 365

on top of the world - abstract 7

This was a sculpture I photographed in the Exeter gallery, Castle Fine Art. Sadly I didn’t label it so I don’t know the artist to give them credit.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's lovely!
August 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
You first week of abstract shows your combination of art and abstract nicely.
August 7th, 2022  
