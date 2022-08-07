Sign up
218 / 365
on top of the world - abstract 7
This was a sculpture I photographed in the Exeter gallery, Castle Fine Art. Sadly I didn’t label it so I don’t know the artist to give them credit.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
2
0
Tags
abstract
,
figure
,
abstractsug2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's lovely!
August 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You first week of abstract shows your combination of art and abstract nicely.
August 7th, 2022
