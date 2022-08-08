Previous
dancing with joy - abstract 8 by rensala
219 / 365

dancing with joy - abstract 8

These wax figurines were exhibited at Poussin and the Dance exhibition at the National Gallery last year https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/exhibitions/past/poussin-and-the-dance
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

