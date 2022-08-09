Previous
looking good, looking fine - abstract 9 by rensala
220 / 365

looking good, looking fine - abstract 9

Helen Sinclair’s sculpture is of a woman standing - my photo only captures her head as I fell in love with the shape and the way the hair is knotted, which you can see in the photo on her website https://www.helensinclair.co.uk/photo_9389690.html
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

