I took the original shot at the most amazing Sculpture Park in Churt near Farnham. With over 600 outdoor sculptures on display in nature, there’s Photographic material for a lifetime. https://www.thesculpturepark.com/ It’s worth watching the video on the website to appreciate what an amazing site it is. Unfortunately I didn’t get the name of this artist and I haven’t been able to trace. The abstract does remind me of a Klimt painting hence the title.