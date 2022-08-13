Previous
the procession - abstract 13 by rensala
the procession - abstract 13

Inspired by one of the multitude of characters in Hew Locke’s procession exhibited at Tate Britain a few months ago.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Diana ace
Beautifully done.
August 13th, 2022  
