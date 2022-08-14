Previous
Next
nineteen - abstract 14 by rensala
225 / 365

nineteen - abstract 14

We saw a few sculptures by the same (unknown) artist entitled 18 and 19 at the Sculpture Park ( https://www.thesculpturepark.com/ ) the other day. Hubby and I both fell in love with her.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise