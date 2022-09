University Botanical Gardens

A short walk from the apartment, I came upon a sign for the Botanischer Garten, which is part of the University of Zurich. Free to enter, it’s a huge site with more than 8,000 species both outdoors and in futuristic dome-like green houses. There’s also a lovely lily pond. I spent a delightful few hours walking around, although sadly all signs 🪧 were only in Latin and German. My plant app came in useful though.