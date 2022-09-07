Kunsthaus

I spent three glorious hours at the Kunsthaus Museum of Modern Art which helped me to finish my Statues in Abstract project as I found so much material to photograph. But when I arrived I thought my journey had been wasted. On the left of the photo you can see a lady sitting in a chair in front of the entrance. She informed me that the museum was closed due to a fire the week before. Holy Moly, that was a shocker. Then she said it wasn’t sooo serious but I could go across the street to the new wing. Which was this amazing treasure trove of modern art. More to see in the coming days