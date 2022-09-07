Previous
Kunsthaus by rensala
249 / 365

Kunsthaus

I spent three glorious hours at the Kunsthaus Museum of Modern Art which helped me to finish my Statues in Abstract project as I found so much material to photograph. But when I arrived I thought my journey had been wasted. On the left of the photo you can see a lady sitting in a chair in front of the entrance. She informed me that the museum was closed due to a fire the week before. Holy Moly, that was a shocker. Then she said it wasn’t sooo serious but I could go across the street to the new wing. Which was this amazing treasure trove of modern art. More to see in the coming days
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Boxplayer ace
Interesting angle.
September 7th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The wide angle lens gives this amazing building another life!
September 7th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Amazing pov!
September 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That’s a cool pov
September 7th, 2022  
