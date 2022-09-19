Sign up
261 / 365
Lake Lucerne
We went by ferry as far as Weggis, a quaint small town full of intriguing things to see. Including a lending library in what looked like a phone booth!
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Jacqueline
ace
What a good idea to take the ferry.
September 19th, 2022
Louise & Ken
It's always fun to see photos of places we had the opportunity to visit! And on a visit to
@PamKnowler
a few years ago, we also stopped at a Red-phonebooth lending library in a small English town! They couldn't be more charming and quaint!
September 19th, 2022
