Police Station Art



This is my second post of this amazing work, in the centre of Zurich which you can visit free of charge, and its history is interesting. The City organized a competition in 1922 to address the issue of darkness in the Police Station’s entrance. It was previously an orphanage’s cellar. The idea was to brighten up the space just by using colour and to give work to local artists. The winner was Augusto Giacometti (1877-1947), cousin of the famous sculptor Alberto. His winning proposal was this stunning abstract on the vaulted ceiling. The motif of the murals on the walls represent the work of its people. The reaper and the vintner represent the fertile landscape. The handcraft reproduced by the stone carvers, who create living spaces, and the carpenters, who show devotion to their craft. The intellectual professions, expressed by the astronomer, who explores distant worlds, and by a magician, who researches the laws of nature.



