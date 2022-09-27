Sign up
Railway Station Art
There was a wonderful exhibit at Zurich’s main station, Shopville.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
art
,
station
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Jacqueline
ace
That was quite an artist!
September 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Brightens up what would be a dull space.
September 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot!
September 27th, 2022
