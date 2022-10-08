Previous
Fresh eggs for breakfast by rensala
280 / 365

Fresh eggs for breakfast

… from my friend’s brood.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Annie D ace
that's a lot of wire - to keep out predators?
October 8th, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
Must be a real struggle to find the eggs
October 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@annied yes indeed, lots of foxes around
October 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@delboy207 there’s a hutch where they lay their eggs so very accessible 😊
October 8th, 2022  
Brian ace
Nothing like fresh eggs. Great shot.
October 8th, 2022  
