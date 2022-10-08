Sign up
280 / 365
Fresh eggs for breakfast
… from my friend’s brood.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Annie D
ace
that's a lot of wire - to keep out predators?
October 8th, 2022
Delboy79
ace
Must be a real struggle to find the eggs
October 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@annied
yes indeed, lots of foxes around
October 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@delboy207
there’s a hutch where they lay their eggs so very accessible 😊
October 8th, 2022
Brian
ace
Nothing like fresh eggs. Great shot.
October 8th, 2022
