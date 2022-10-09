Sign up
281 / 365
Head to head
This is an amazing marble statue which is the focal point of our friends’ garden. It was shipped all the way from Vietnam, sadly artist unknown.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
638
photos
132
followers
254
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th October 2022 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
marble
Louise & Ken
What a lovely piece of artwork and a joy to have in one's own backyard!
October 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely statue and well done in b&w!
October 9th, 2022
