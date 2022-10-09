Previous
Head to head by rensala
Head to head

This is an amazing marble statue which is the focal point of our friends’ garden. It was shipped all the way from Vietnam, sadly artist unknown.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Louise & Ken
What a lovely piece of artwork and a joy to have in one's own backyard!
October 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely statue and well done in b&w!
October 9th, 2022  
