Velvety fuchsia by rensala
279 / 365

Velvety fuchsia

The fuchsia are glorious at the moment but they are not that easy to photograph- especially with one hand.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Renee Salamon


@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely
You have done a great one handed job to capture the lovely flower.
October 7th, 2022  
Annie D
Lovely detail
October 7th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
You did a great close-up capture with just one hand. Great fuchsia colour and detail.
October 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
@wakelys thanks, it needed a bit of acrobatics
October 7th, 2022  
