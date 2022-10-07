Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
279 / 365
Velvety fuchsia
The fuchsia are glorious at the moment but they are not that easy to photograph- especially with one hand.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
631
photos
133
followers
255
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Latest from all albums
227
228
122
277
229
278
123
279
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th October 2022 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
selfie
Susan Wakely
ace
You have done a great one handed job to capture the lovely flower.
October 7th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Lovely detail
October 7th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
You did a great close-up capture with just one hand. Great fuchsia colour and detail.
October 7th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
thanks, it needed a bit of acrobatics
October 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close