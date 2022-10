Avery at the RA

My weekly art visits have resumed, the group is appreciating art I’m taking their photos. This one is called Boathouse by the Sea by American colourist Milton Avery. This is his first retrospective in the UK at the Royal Academy of arts. I had fun blurring the people in order to make the painting stand out more. I think it works. But impossible to straighten given all the angles😔All comments are most welcome.