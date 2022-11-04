Previous
Next
Japanese Lantern by rensala
307 / 365

Japanese Lantern

It’s a grey day outside today, I think we’ve seen the best of the weather. Lots to see and photograph inside the spa though. But I’ll venture out later. According to Leonardo da Vinci ‘a gray day provides the best light’. I’ll see what I can do.

4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful bright red!
November 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise