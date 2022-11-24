Sign up
Previous
Next
327 / 365
Xmas Cake - Step 2
It’s in the oven!
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
3
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
777
photos
141
followers
259
following
89% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
cake
,
xmas
,
collage
Kitty Hawke
ace
My Oh My.......that sure looks fab......could nom a slice right now !
November 24th, 2022
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
Looks like I'm not the only one who is not keen on icing.
November 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delicious looking and beautifully presented in this attractive collage! fav
November 24th, 2022
