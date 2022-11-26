Previous
Very British (2) by rensala
329 / 365

Very British (2)

I’ve been out and about in central London recently and I seem to be shooting lots of British flags for some reason. This was taken outside Charing X Station The Xmas tree changed colour every few seconds but I missed out on the red red.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

Lovely selective color! Nothing wrong with you being patriotic. You can shoot all the British flags you want to. I like them!
November 26th, 2022  
Thank you so much - there’s no lack of them since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee @marlboromaam
November 26th, 2022  
