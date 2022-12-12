Sign up
345 / 365
And then came the snow
It started last night, we had been to the cinema and when we came out there was already a light dusting. And now this morning it’s looking magical although unlikely to last long. I’d better get out there to build a snowman.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
814
photos
143
followers
259
following
94% complete
snow
,
garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Now that looks fab!
December 12th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
It does look magical. I look forward to the photo of your snowman 🤪
December 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this shot, how gorgeous your garden looks!
December 12th, 2022
