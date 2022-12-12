Previous
And then came the snow by rensala
And then came the snow

It started last night, we had been to the cinema and when we came out there was already a light dusting. And now this morning it’s looking magical although unlikely to last long. I’d better get out there to build a snowman.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Carole Sandford ace
Now that looks fab!
December 12th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
It does look magical. I look forward to the photo of your snowman 🤪
December 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this shot, how gorgeous your garden looks!
December 12th, 2022  
