Snowing Butterflies by rensala
348 / 365

Snowing Butterflies

Still plenty of snow here in London. It’s a beautiful crisp sunny day and everything is gleaming in the garden.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
December 15th, 2022  
Karen ace
That looks so cool and crisp, it’s something I can envisage plunging myself into when the temps here soar to 35C! Love the blue hues with that splash of green.
December 15th, 2022  
