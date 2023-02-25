Sign up
Photo 421
Chelsea Design Centre
We attended the most extraordinary memorial to a friend of ours tonight. The Design Centre was his ‘baby’, he transformed it into the most extraordinary venue.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1028
photos
156
followers
220
following
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th February 2023 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
design
,
centre
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot with great colors and lighting.
February 26th, 2023
