Photo 422
Skyward -26
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1030
photos
156
followers
220
following
Tags
skyward
,
feb23words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and I like the reflection on the van.
February 26th, 2023
