Photo 424
Intimate Indian
We dined at a fabulous Indian restaurant n our hotel complex - and this was a lovely little private nook.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
