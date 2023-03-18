Previous
Next
Here’s the church, and here’s the steeple by rensala
Photo 442

Here’s the church, and here’s the steeple

Zurich has an abundance of churches, steeples and clock towers.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown
Very nice photo of what looks to be early evening
March 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
And the people? Great action shot of the cyclist.
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise