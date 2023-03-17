Previous
EF Zurich by rensala
Photo 441

EF Zurich

This is my son’s office in central Zürich. The building was the old Stock Exchange and it was converted a few years back into the most amazing environment. If you are interested here’s the story https://www.ef.com/wwen/blog/we-are-ef/ef-opens-new-zurich-headquarters/
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

