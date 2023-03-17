Sign up
Photo 441
EF Zurich
This is my son’s office in central Zürich. The building was the old Stock Exchange and it was converted a few years back into the most amazing environment. If you are interested here’s the story
https://www.ef.com/wwen/blog/we-are-ef/ef-opens-new-zurich-headquarters/
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
