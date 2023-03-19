Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 443
Stadelhofen Station, Zurich
A lovely square, anchored by the train station, and dominated by this magnificent tree with hundreds of parked bicycles.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1094
photos
158
followers
220
following
121% complete
View this month »
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Latest from all albums
441
257
391
442
258
392
443
393
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th March 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
station
,
zurich
Carole Sandford
ace
Very grand.
March 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great hub with all of those bicycles.
March 19th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see this wonderful tree and the square
March 19th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful pic!
March 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful European sight, fabulous shot.
March 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close