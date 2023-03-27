Previous
Next
Only in London by rensala
Photo 451

Only in London

… do you see such a mish mash of old and new architecture and somehow it works.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous POV!
March 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful pov, all those amazing repetitions.
March 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great juxtaposition of old and new.
March 27th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
March 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great POV and capture.Fav😊
March 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning POV. Repetition ,and symmetry,
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise