Photo 451
Only in London
… do you see such a mish mash of old and new architecture and somehow it works.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1119
photos
159
followers
221
following
123% complete
View this month »
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
449
399
450
266
400
401
451
267
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th March 2023 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
Mags
ace
Fabulous POV!
March 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful pov, all those amazing repetitions.
March 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great juxtaposition of old and new.
March 27th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
March 27th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great POV and capture.Fav😊
March 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning POV. Repetition ,and symmetry,
March 27th, 2023
