Wallflower by rensala
Wallflower

An Aegean wallflower actually. I always thought the term wallflower was pejorative but if it comes from this little beauty then it certainly isn’t.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beauty
April 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
April 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour.
April 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely close up shot
April 14th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a rich luxurious looking flower.
April 14th, 2023  
