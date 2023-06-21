Previous
Hug a Tree by rensala
Hug a Tree

Today in Kew Gardens, and I didn’t even have to ask.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Big one! Very nice capture.
June 21st, 2023  
Lynne Gilbert
Love the contrast and the might of man to tree
June 21st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I love the texture on the trunk. Nice touch to include a human for scale.
June 21st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. Beautiful tree
June 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
hug a tree is a nice thing to do :)
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Always good to hug a tree.
June 21st, 2023  
