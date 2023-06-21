Sign up
Previous
Photo 537
Hug a Tree
Today in Kew Gardens, and I didn’t even have to ask.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
6
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2023 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
hug
,
june23words
Mags
ace
Big one! Very nice capture.
June 21st, 2023
Lynne Gilbert
Love the contrast and the might of man to tree
June 21st, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I love the texture on the trunk. Nice touch to include a human for scale.
June 21st, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot. Beautiful tree
June 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
hug a tree is a nice thing to do :)
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Always good to hug a tree.
June 21st, 2023
