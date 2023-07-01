Sign up
Previous
Photo 547
The moment before the great escape
When I had to rush out in order not to embarrass myself in public! And you can spot the photographer if you care to look. So I'm thinking I'm going to go for a b&w month on this album.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
14
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
30th June 2023 5:20pm
Public
b&w
,
handbag
Karen
ace
I see a dainty little pinky finger sticking up :-)
July 3rd, 2023
