Previous
Photo 548
Sweet Dreams
This couple was sitting opposite us on the tube. They were so cute together. I snapped a few shots quickly and went to show hubby, to find he’d done exactly the same thing!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1410
photos
163
followers
225
following
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
underground
Annie D
ace
Wonderful candid - so sweet
July 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
July 4th, 2023
Brian
ace
Super candid
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
