Sweet Dreams by rensala
Photo 548

Sweet Dreams

This couple was sitting opposite us on the tube. They were so cute together. I snapped a few shots quickly and went to show hubby, to find he’d done exactly the same thing!
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Renee Salamon

Annie D ace
Wonderful candid - so sweet
July 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
July 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Super candid
July 4th, 2023  
