Photo 554
A Whirlwind of Hair
Hubby doesn’t have a huge amount of hair but this curl caught my eye this morning and I couldn’t help myself. He wasn’t amused
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1426
photos
164
followers
226
following
151% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th July 2023 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
hair
Annie D
ace
Hahaha
Great texture
July 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This makes a great abstract to show the textures.
July 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Haha
July 8th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great abstract
July 8th, 2023
