Previous
On Tap by rensala
Photo 553

On Tap

Another crazy bathroom themed sculpture!

Thank you for all the comments on the sculpture I posted yesterday. I had really mixed feelings about it. Obviously loved photographing it but when Thomas said he wanted to buy it, that was a step too far.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
that's a funny one!
July 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
Checking through the microscope for any bugs in the water. Has an added layer of protection with the ‘knot in the throat’ area.

Awesome imaginative work.
July 7th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Fun sculpture.
July 7th, 2023  
Brian ace
Fun!
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise