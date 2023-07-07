Sign up
Previous
Photo 553
On Tap
Another crazy bathroom themed sculpture!
Thank you for all the comments on the sculpture I posted yesterday. I had really mixed feelings about it. Obviously loved photographing it but when Thomas said he wanted to buy it, that was a step too far.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
4
0
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
553
Tags
b&w
,
sculpture
Wylie
ace
that's a funny one!
July 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
Checking through the microscope for any bugs in the water. Has an added layer of protection with the ‘knot in the throat’ area.
Awesome imaginative work.
July 7th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Fun sculpture.
July 7th, 2023
Brian
ace
Fun!
July 7th, 2023
Awesome imaginative work.