Photo 552
Bathroom Promo or Sculpture?
I saw this in a local art shop vitrine yesterday, made me do a double take
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
sculpture
Babs
ace
Ha ha i did a double take too
July 6th, 2023
