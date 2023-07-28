Sign up
Photo 574
Sainte Anne
Her shining gold statue sits atop a cathedral named after her. Her claim to fame - as Queen Anne of Austria, she was the mother of Louis XIV, the Sun King
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
statue
