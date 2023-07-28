Previous
Sainte Anne by rensala
Photo 574

Sainte Anne

Her shining gold statue sits atop a cathedral named after her. Her claim to fame - as Queen Anne of Austria, she was the mother of Louis XIV, the Sun King
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise