St Firmin Church, Gorde

We have left Apt now and winding our way through the pretty Luberon villages to our friends who live in Le Paradou. We stopped in Gorde, which is built into the mountain. This church is dedicated to Saint Firmin, patron saint of the village, and was built in the 18th century. The imposing building looks like a fortress on top of the rock and gives the village its citadel-like appearance.

The interior is remarkable for its wood panelling and colourful murals (which at first I thought was wallpaper - silly me!)