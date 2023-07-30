Previous
St Firmin Church, Gorde by rensala
Photo 576

St Firmin Church, Gorde

We have left Apt now and winding our way through the pretty Luberon villages to our friends who live in Le Paradou. We stopped in Gorde, which is built into the mountain. This church is dedicated to Saint Firmin, patron saint of the village, and was built in the 18th century. The imposing building looks like a fortress on top of the rock and gives the village its citadel-like appearance.
The interior is remarkable for its wood panelling and colourful murals (which at first I thought was wallpaper - silly me!)
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful interior and capture!
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise