Photographer at Work, Arles by rensala
Photographer at Work, Arles

The poster read:
La photomobile
Slow Photography
Portrait à l'ancienne en noir et blanc
GUILLAUME KOESSiER
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely
What a great set up and street studio.
July 31st, 2023  
Diana
What a great shot and timing!
July 31st, 2023  
carol white
A super candid capture.Fav😊
July 31st, 2023  
