Previous
Photo 591
English Countryside
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
7
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1537
photos
165
followers
223
following
161% complete
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
588
405
539
589
540
406
590
591
Views
13
Comments
7
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th August 2023 2:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool looking abstract image.
August 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
A great whizz by abstract and colours.
August 14th, 2023
Fisher Family
A very attractive abstract!
Ian
August 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
That could easily be close to where I live. ( in an abstract world)
August 14th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
.. except we are going north
August 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@rensala
look how abstract distorts my sense of direction. Safe travels.
August 14th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
🤣 thank you
August 14th, 2023
