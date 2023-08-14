Previous
English Countryside by rensala
Photo 591

English Countryside

14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool looking abstract image.
August 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
A great whizz by abstract and colours.
August 14th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A very attractive abstract!

Ian
August 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That could easily be close to where I live. ( in an abstract world)
August 14th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys .. except we are going north
August 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@rensala look how abstract distorts my sense of direction. Safe travels.
August 14th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 🤣 thank you
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise