Previous
Photo 607
Lavender Bee
This was a lovely shot of a bee in my lavender bush captured yesterday. I’ll post the original as well because I like it much more. Starting to run out of steam on abstracts this month
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1586
photos
162
followers
197
following
166% complete
View this month »
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
