Previous
Photo 615
In case you were wondering
Flying to Spain today for a few days, shot this in the lounge
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1610
photos
162
followers
196
following
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
kilt
Karen
ace
I was wondering, actually... 🤣 have a wonderful time. Looking forward to seeing your photographs. xx
Love the kilt and the flash of hairy thigh there!
September 7th, 2023
