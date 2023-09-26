Previous
Under the bridge by rensala
Photo 622

Under the bridge

I went for my first walk in nearly two weeks along the Dollis Valley Greenwalk - I love photographing this underpass. The light always produces something different.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great perspective.
September 27th, 2023  
