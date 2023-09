Portal

From Artist Marina Abrahamovic retrospective at the Royal Academy. This is Sophie, our art guide, under a 297cm-tall arch adorned with 190 selenite crystals jutting out from its side. It’s intended to symbolise physical and spiritual transition and is certainly beautiful to look at. As for Abramović’s obsession? “Crystals are the computers of the planet,” she told The Times. “If you really tune into a crystal for a long period of time, you can tap into the planet’s secrets.”