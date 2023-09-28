Previous
Long Shadows by rensala
Photo 624

Long Shadows

Arriving at our hotel tonight in Puglia
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful night shot! I like the golden glow from the lights.
September 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome shadows
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the golden lights - such long shadows!
September 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic!
September 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
The lights of the hotel are warm and inviting.
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise