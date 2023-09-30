Previous
The Making of a Wedding Cake by rensala
Photo 626

The Making of a Wedding Cake

Under great pressure, I watched two chefs assemble four layers of a giant Milles Feuilles with piped cream and berries. It was a real tour de force.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow a great collage! I hope you had a piece!
September 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@corinnec - I said I wouldn’t but of course I did. It was delicious
September 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@rensala It looks mazing!
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise