Previous
Photo 627
Cosy Corner
Spotted as we were leaving the airport this afternoon - white dove or pigeon?
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
bird
,
dove
,
pigeon
Susan Wakely
ace
This does look cosy.
October 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yes a cosy spot and fab spotting on your part
October 1st, 2023
william wooderson
Looks a bit squashed in!!
October 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Now that is a tight fit if ever I have seen one! Well spotted and captured.
October 1st, 2023
