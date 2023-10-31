Previous
Last of the Hydrangeas by rensala
Last of the Hydrangeas

I love how they change colour and morph and still manage to look amazing. And most importantly need so little attention
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Dorothy
So unique
October 31st, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
Yes.......Iam hanging onto mine too.......not sure what will be left after the impending storm on Wed/Thurs.....
October 31st, 2023  
Kathy
This is a lovely closeup. I like the skeletal remains of the leaf or petal.
October 31st, 2023  
