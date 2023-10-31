Sign up
Previous
Photo 655
Last of the Hydrangeas
I love how they change colour and morph and still manage to look amazing. And most importantly need so little attention
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1731
photos
166
followers
196
following
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st October 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hydrangeas
Dorothy
ace
So unique
October 31st, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Yes.......Iam hanging onto mine too.......not sure what will be left after the impending storm on Wed/Thurs.....
October 31st, 2023
Kathy
ace
This is a lovely closeup. I like the skeletal remains of the leaf or petal.
October 31st, 2023
