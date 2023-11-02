Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
Raindrops on Aster
The rain adds to the beauty of some but not to others. I came home a bit of a drowned rat after a short walk!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
raindrops
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and detail, why do flowers look so good when they are wet ;-)
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and glistering in the rain , while as you say we look like drowning rats!
November 2nd, 2023
Beautiful and glistering in the rain , while as you say we look like drowning rats!