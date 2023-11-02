Previous
Raindrops on Aster by rensala
Photo 656

Raindrops on Aster

The rain adds to the beauty of some but not to others. I came home a bit of a drowned rat after a short walk!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and detail, why do flowers look so good when they are wet ;-)
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace

Beautiful and glistering in the rain , while as you say we look like drowning rats!
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise