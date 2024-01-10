Sign up
Photo 712
Light & Shadow
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th January 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadow
Lin
ace
Fabulous - a must fav
January 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So sophisticated with beautiful shadows
January 10th, 2024
