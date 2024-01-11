Previous
Things are looking up by rensala
Photo 713

Things are looking up

Another shot of this magnificent lampshade at yesterday’s restaurant.

Question - I managed to erase one of my entries that, no idea how I did that. There were comments on it already. Is there a way of resurrecting or do I have to just re-upload?
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning… I bet it looks fabulous when lite.
January 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful light.

If you have deleted a photo the comments go with it I think, so you will have to reload it.
January 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s really beautiful!
January 11th, 2024  
Annie D ace
What a gorgeous lamp
January 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking lampshade.
January 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely… awesome tone and nice blacks.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise